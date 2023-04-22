Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Up 2.2 %
GRFS opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
