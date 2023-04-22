Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.

GRFS opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

