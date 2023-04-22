Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Reaches $719,734.73

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.97 million and $719,734.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,302.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00315079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00563751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00073145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00443282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.