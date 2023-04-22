Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
NYSE AVAL opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.