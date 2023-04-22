Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE AVAL opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

