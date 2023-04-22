Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,775,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514,187 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Haleon worth $142,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLN. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

