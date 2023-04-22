Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 6,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 31,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

