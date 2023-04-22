Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 6,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 31,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
