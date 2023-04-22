Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 49,167 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,167 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,544. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.