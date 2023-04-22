Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.41. 909,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,532. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

