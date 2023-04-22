Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 2,739 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $142.84. 176,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,825. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

