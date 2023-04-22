Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $10.43 on Friday, hitting $385.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.09 and a 200 day moving average of $348.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $386.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

