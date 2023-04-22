Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,503 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $377.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,897. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

