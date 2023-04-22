Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 78,737 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 78,737 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Ford Motor by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 64,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,926,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,469,604. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.