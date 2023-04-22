Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,809,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $38,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 559.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 2,575,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -243.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.