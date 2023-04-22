Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $25.64 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,627 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.99. 541,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,749. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

