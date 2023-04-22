Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $66.93 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of IQVIA worth $66,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after buying an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,399,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,918,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.9 %

IQV traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $202.31. 663,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,065. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $207.65.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.