Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. FMC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of FMC worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

FMC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $123.22. 693,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,184. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $136.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

