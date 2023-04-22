Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 86,330 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,330 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $47,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

AZN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

