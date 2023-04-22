Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 71,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Insider Activity

Illumina Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.68. 823,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $334.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.