Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Up 12.0% in March

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HROWL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.