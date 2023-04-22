Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $31.92 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $31.92 or 0.00116728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $21.74 million and $903,826.23 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

