HC Wainwright Trims Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price to $37.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMEA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
BMEA stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $36.68.
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
