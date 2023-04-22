HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

HCA Healthcare has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $19.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $281.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.87.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

