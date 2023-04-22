HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25-$18.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.50 billion-$64.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.61 billion.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE HCA traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.