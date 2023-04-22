Head-To-Head Comparison: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Immatics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Immatics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immatics presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 165.46%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 807.99%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Immatics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics 24.95% 31.07% 12.50% Entera Bio -9,754.48% -82.89% -74.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Immatics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $182.13 million 3.13 $39.53 million $0.74 10.05 Entera Bio $130,000.00 182.99 -$13.07 million ($0.45) -1.84

Immatics has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Immatics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immatics beats Entera Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.