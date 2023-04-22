Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 261,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

