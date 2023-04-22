Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,071,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

