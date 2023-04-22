Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $19.23 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 7.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TELUS worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after buying an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 1,258,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

