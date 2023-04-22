Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 675 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

