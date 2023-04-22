Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 2.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Moderna by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

MRNA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,178. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,337 shares of company stock worth $78,775,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

