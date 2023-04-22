Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Hello Group Price Performance
MOMO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,947. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
