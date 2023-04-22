Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

MOMO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,947. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

