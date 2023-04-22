Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HP opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

