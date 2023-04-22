Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,714 ($21.21) and last traded at GBX 1,736 ($21.48). Approximately 53,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 105,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,740 ($21.53).

Herald Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,806.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -272.96 and a beta of 0.92.

About Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

