Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HRI opened at $103.05 on Friday. Herc has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 35,904 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $5,223,672.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,209 shares in the company, valued at $509,245,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 35,904 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $5,223,672.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,209 shares in the company, valued at $509,245,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,135 shares of company stock worth $58,118,849. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Herc by 60.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Herc by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.