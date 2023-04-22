HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

