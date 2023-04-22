Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

