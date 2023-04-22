Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.68 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

