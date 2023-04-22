Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $148.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

