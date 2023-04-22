Homestead Advisers Corp Acquires 1,040 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 2.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.22% of Centene worth $102,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

CNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. 2,399,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

