Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.78 and its 200 day moving average is $268.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $292.53. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

