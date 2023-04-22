Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 216 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $78,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.70. 2,556,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,949. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

