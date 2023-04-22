Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 4,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,759,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,534,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

