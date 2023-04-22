Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.08. 1,970,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

