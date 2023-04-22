Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $98.37 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $98.37 million and approximately $38.65 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00007072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.94078645 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $80,731,515.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

