Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. Horace Mann Educators also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.23 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,885.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

