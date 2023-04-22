Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.53 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.67 or 0.00035010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $131.53 million and $4.57 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00135600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,606,812 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.