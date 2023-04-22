Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.