Hxro (HXRO) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $56.93 million and approximately $1,100.07 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

