Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.03

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 39602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.33) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Read More

