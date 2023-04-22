Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.4 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDSF opened at $13.03 on Friday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

