Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 1,247 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

