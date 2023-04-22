Ignite Planners LLC Buys 574 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day moving average is $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

